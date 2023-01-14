The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

