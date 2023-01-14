The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

