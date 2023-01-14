First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.