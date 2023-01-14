Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total transaction of C$369,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532,710 shares in the company, valued at C$113,257,612.93.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$374,512.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total transaction of C$306,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$76.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.98. The firm has a market cap of C$85.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

