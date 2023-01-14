Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 4,633 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $345,251.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,971.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

