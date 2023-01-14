Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$374,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,522,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,054,785.78.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total transaction of C$369,468.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total transaction of C$306,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.33.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

