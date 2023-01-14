Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $311.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.25 and its 200-day moving average is $267.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

