Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $169.56 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

