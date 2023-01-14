NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 3,600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

