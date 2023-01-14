White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

