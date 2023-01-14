Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.59 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PXD opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

