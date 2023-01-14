Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 776,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $45,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

