Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 229,769 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $31,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

NYSE F opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.