Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.30 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $33,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.72 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

