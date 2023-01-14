Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 11,464 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1,993.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

