Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $491.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.06. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.73 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

