Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

