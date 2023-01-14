Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 73.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Public Storage by 181.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $51,364,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,336,000 after purchasing an additional 159,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Public Storage Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PSA opened at $290.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.80.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
