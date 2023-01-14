Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

ZTS stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $207.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

