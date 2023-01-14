Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Yum China by 81.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.21 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

