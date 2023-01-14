iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $127.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

