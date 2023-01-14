Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $579.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.22 and its 200-day moving average is $510.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

