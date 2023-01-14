Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $1,887,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 71,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 96,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.