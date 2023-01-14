Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,891,000 after buying an additional 79,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $123.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

