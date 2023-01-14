Gries Financial LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

NYSE HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.31 and its 200 day moving average is $300.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

