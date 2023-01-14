Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,422,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $476,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,354,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,307,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

V opened at $223.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

