Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

