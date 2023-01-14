Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.27 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.