J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,767 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $58.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

