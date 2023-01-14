International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 873,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.