Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

