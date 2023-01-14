J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

NXTG stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

