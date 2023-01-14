Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

