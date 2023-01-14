Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.85 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.44% of Granite Construction worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

