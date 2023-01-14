Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

