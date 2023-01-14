Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 161.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

