Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 807 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of KMX opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

