Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Chemours Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.