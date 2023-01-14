J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

