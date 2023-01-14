AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,922,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,173,000 after buying an additional 5,220,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

