Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

