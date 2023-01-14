J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $725,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

