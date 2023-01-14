Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Medtronic stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.