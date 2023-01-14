J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $75,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.