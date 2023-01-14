J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,670 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 787,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 134,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

