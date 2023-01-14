Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $67.96.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

