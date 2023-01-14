SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $159.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $163.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $218.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

