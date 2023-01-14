SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

HR stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

