LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

