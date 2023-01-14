Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Intuit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,697,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

INTU opened at $393.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.74. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

